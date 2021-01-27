Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Trading Up 5.1%

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) shares were up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.18 and last traded at $34.08. Approximately 117,803 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 44,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRAY shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graybug Vision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.46.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.96). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graybug Vision, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRAY. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Graybug Vision in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Graybug Vision in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,131,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Graybug Vision in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Graybug Vision in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,178,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. Its lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

