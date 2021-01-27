GRC International Group plc (GRC.L) (LON:GRC) Trading Down 2.2%

GRC International Group plc (GRC.L) (LON:GRC)’s stock price traded down 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 22.01 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.01 ($0.29). 1,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 61,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.29).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.22, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of £21.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34.

About GRC International Group plc (GRC.L) (LON:GRC)

GRC International Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to address the information technology (IT) governance, risk management, and compliance requirements of organizations in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company provides instructor-led and self-paced training courses on data protection, cyber security, ISO 27001 certification, and business continuity.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GRC International Group plc (GRC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRC International Group plc (GRC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.