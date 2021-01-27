Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 11,397 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,397 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,015,000 after purchasing an additional 41,706 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 883,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,254,000 after purchasing an additional 226,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

MRK opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $89.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.