Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) (LON:GPOR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $621.88

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) (LON:GPOR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $621.88 and traded as high as $636.00. Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) shares last traded at $626.60, with a volume of 293,307 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on GPOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.54) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 681.55 ($8.90).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 653.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 621.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.34%.

About Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

