Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Director David Einhorn Acquires 850,000 Shares

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Director David Einhorn bought 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,467,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,347.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GRBK stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.35. 2,382,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,761. The company has a market cap of $980.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.35. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $275.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Brick Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 47.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,209,000 after purchasing an additional 980,048 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 353.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 206,374 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at about $2,769,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7,160.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 179,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 112,601 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Featured Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.