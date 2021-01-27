Green Reit (LON:GRN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.84

Green Reit PLC (LON:GRN) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and traded as low as $1.84. Green Reit shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 1,922,500 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Green Reit Company Profile (LON:GRN)

Green REIT Plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") and is listed on the Irish and London Stock Exchanges. The Company was the first REIT established in Ireland following the introduction of REIT legislation by the Irish Government. The Company's stated strategy is to create a property portfolio consisting primarily of commercial property in Ireland to deliver income and capital growth through opportunistic investments, active property management and prudent use of debt finance.

