Greenbrook TMS (OTCMKTS:GBOKF) Price Target Increased to $4.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Greenbrook TMS (OTCMKTS:GBOKF) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Clarus Securities upped their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

OTCMKTS:GBOKF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.62. 6,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,245. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. Greenbrook TMS has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.66.

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. It offers transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy that provides electromagnetic stimulation to brain regions associated with mood regulation for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders.

