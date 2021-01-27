Greenbrook TMS (OTCMKTS:GBOKF) Price Target Raised to $4.00

Greenbrook TMS (OTCMKTS:GBOKF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 52.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Clarus Securities raised their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GBOKF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.62. 6,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,245. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. Greenbrook TMS has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $2.66.

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. It offers transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy that provides electromagnetic stimulation to brain regions associated with mood regulation for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.