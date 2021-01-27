Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L) (LON:UKW) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.78

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L) (LON:UKW) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:UKW traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 138.80 ($1.81). 2,728,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 132.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 136.18. The company has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 10.52. Greencoat UK Wind PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 99.90 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 150 ($1.96).

In other news, insider Caoimhe Giblin acquired 20,000 shares of Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £25,800 ($33,707.87).

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

