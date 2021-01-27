Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Shares Down 9.2%

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) fell 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.53. 984,389 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 846,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $421.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $35.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 40,000 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,818,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,402,802.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 40,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $166,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,965.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,400 shares of company stock worth $570,381 over the last three months. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlane during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 54.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 86.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 31,301 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Greenlane by 252.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 70,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Greenlane by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 243,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 46,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

