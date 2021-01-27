GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Stock Price Down 9.8%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)’s stock price dropped 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.11 and last traded at $27.35. Approximately 721,284 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 798,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GP shares. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.37.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GP. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter worth $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter worth $822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

