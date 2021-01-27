GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Shares Up 5.4%

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)’s stock price shot up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.96 and last traded at $4.85. 1,430,553 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 944,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSKY. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of GreenSky in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GreenSky in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

Get GreenSky alerts:

The company has a market cap of $885.52 million, a PE ratio of 98.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $142.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Zalik purchased 1,105,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $3,835,113.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,105,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,113.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis I. Kelly purchased 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $109,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 184,238 shares in the company, valued at $749,848.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,139,720 shares of company stock worth $3,970,878. Corporate insiders own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSKY. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 1st quarter worth $1,985,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in GreenSky by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 103,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GreenSky by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,196,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after acquiring an additional 253,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in GreenSky by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,626 shares during the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenSky Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.