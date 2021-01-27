GridCoin (GRC) Price Hits $0.0084 on Top Exchanges

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One GridCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GridCoin has traded down 12% against the US dollar. GridCoin has a market cap of $3.47 million and $4,673.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About GridCoin

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 442,566,043 coins and its circulating supply is 411,913,011 coins. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GridCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

