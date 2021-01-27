Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires 12,643 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 335.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,417 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,643 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 150.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 415.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of TDOC traded down $7.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $278.35. The stock had a trading volume of 140,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,919. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.56 and a 12 month high of $294.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.16 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,221,689.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,189.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $501,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $316,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 260,354 shares of company stock worth $57,265,594. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens downgraded Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.39.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.