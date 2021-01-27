Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,616 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 92.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 18,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.02 on Wednesday, reaching $333.71. 54,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,221. The company has a market capitalization of $93.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $349.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.59.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

