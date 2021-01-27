Griffin Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,482 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Magnite worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.17. 219,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,881,110. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.85 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.94. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $40.20.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $60.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.90 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 374,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Day sold 134,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $1,773,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,080.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,171,654 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MGNI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist downgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, 140166 assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Magnite currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

