Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 17,581 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 103.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,538 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,581 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $31,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 153.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 74.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $62.88. The stock had a trading volume of 371,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,481,023. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $66.20. The stock has a market cap of $185.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

