Griffin Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,933,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 562,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,159,000 after acquiring an additional 41,159 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 169,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 36,317 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PM traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.51. 105,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,922,861. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The company has a market cap of $125.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PM. Edward Jones cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

