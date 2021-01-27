Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 28,572 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 754,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after buying an additional 17,776 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 41,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,504,563. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.40, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

