Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,901,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,290 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,968,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,494,000 after purchasing an additional 69,271 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,864,000 after purchasing an additional 695,568 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,832,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,866,000 after purchasing an additional 868,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,915,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

EIX traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,285. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $78.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

