Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $465,697,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,394,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,419,000 after purchasing an additional 183,194 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,642,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,677,000 after purchasing an additional 495,516 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,279,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,684,000 after purchasing an additional 78,375 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,942.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy bought 19,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 29,591 shares of company stock worth $1,552,168. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.54. The company had a trading volume of 396,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,389,673. The firm has a market cap of $102.57 billion, a PE ratio of -57.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.29 and a 200 day moving average of $64.26.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.