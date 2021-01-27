Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $9.42 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.2% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 117,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $444,938.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 528,349 shares of company stock worth $2,115,481. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.65. 67,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

