Griffin Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.69 Million in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of MP Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $796,000. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MP traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.02. 57,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,022,221. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.52. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $40.74.

MP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

