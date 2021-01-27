Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,611 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 28.7% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Enbridge by 27.6% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.30. 214,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,206,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.38.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price target on Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.19.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

