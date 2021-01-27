Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 32,110 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,110 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,127,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 2,043.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 340,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 324,422 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,064,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,230,000 after acquiring an additional 236,451 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,087,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $1.89 on Wednesday, reaching $94.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,250. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The company has a market cap of $215.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.