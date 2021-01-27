Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) shares dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.47 and last traded at $21.82. Approximately 605,828 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 342,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.99.

GFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on Griffon in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Griffon in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Get Griffon alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average of $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $660.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Henry A. Alpert acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,829.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Griffon by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 224,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 33,736 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 715,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after buying an additional 385,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.