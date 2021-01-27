Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) shares rose 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.31 and last traded at $46.12. Approximately 2,149,354 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 899,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.59.

GO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.92.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $764.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.65 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $152,025.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,305 shares in the company, valued at $611,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 43,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,730,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 635,431 shares of company stock worth $24,325,024. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $10,433,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 433,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after purchasing an additional 32,130 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 24.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

