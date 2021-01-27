Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Trading Down 1.5%

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.45. 1,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09.

Grupo Carso Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GPOVY)

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumption, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, shops and restaurants, electronic, entertainment, and technology stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Carso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Carso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.