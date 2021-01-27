Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)’s share price was down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.08. Approximately 1,853,424 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,177,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20.
About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.