GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $146.00

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $146.00 and last traded at $140.25, with a volume of 28469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.94.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSX shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of GSX Techedu from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Nomura lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, CLSA raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.33 and a beta of -0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.50.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.60). GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $289.53 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 3,471.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 151,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Company Profile (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.