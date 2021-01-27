GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Stock Price Up 22%

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) traded up 22% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.65. 4,516,447 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 286% from the average session volume of 1,171,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $332.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of GTT Communications by 144.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 17,444 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of GTT Communications in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GTT Communications by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GTT Communications by 10.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GTT Communications by 43.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

