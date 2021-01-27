Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark Sells 538 Shares

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $87,156.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $839,322. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Guardant Health stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,418. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.49 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $168.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.17.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,310,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,397,000 after purchasing an additional 335,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,985,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,306,000 after purchasing an additional 411,884 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Guardant Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,083,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,095,000 after acquiring an additional 26,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Guardant Health by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,207,000 after acquiring an additional 36,587 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.55.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

