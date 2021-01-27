Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 77,530 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,530 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 3.7% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $51,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 74,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $996,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE:PG opened at $133.09 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.66 and its 200-day moving average is $136.82. The firm has a market cap of $327.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $5,015,850.00. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,831,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,683 shares in the company, valued at $6,815,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 501,243 shares of company stock worth $68,703,231. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.