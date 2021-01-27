GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) Trading Up 5.5%

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $162.87 and last traded at $158.47. Approximately 964,629 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 441,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.23.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GWPH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.08.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.75 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.66 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,940 shares in the company, valued at $384,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam D. George sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $171,843.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,757,136 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,909 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $15,252,000. FMR LLC increased its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 25,456.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 134,155 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $11,471,000. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 89.3% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 190,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,566,000 after purchasing an additional 89,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $8,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:GWPH)

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

