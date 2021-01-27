GYG plc (GYG.L) (LON:GYG) Trading 1% Higher

GYG plc (GYG.L) (LON:GYG) traded up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 79 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 78.80 ($1.03). 25,181 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,124,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78 ($1.02).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 70.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 72.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.73 million and a P/E ratio of 52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

About GYG plc (GYG.L) (LON:GYG)

GYG plc operates as a superyacht painting, supply, and maintenance company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Coatings and Supply. The company offers painting and other finishing services to yachts and superyachts. It is also involved in fairing and painting of superyachts; repainting and finishing of superyachts as part of a refitting program; and selling and delivering maintenance materials, consumables, spare parts, and equipment for the care and operation of superyachts.

