H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.14.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FUL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $99,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 366,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $52.19 on Wednesday. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $57.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.82.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.20. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $777.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

