H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s (HNNMY) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HNNMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, AlphaValue raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.25. 28,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.18. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.58 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

