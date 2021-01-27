H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.81

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and traded as high as $2.92. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 543,659 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded H2O Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $221.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.27 million for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a positive return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.

About H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF)

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

