Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Trading Down 5.1%

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)’s share price dropped 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.23 and last traded at $17.28. Approximately 16,048,155 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 12,840,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

HAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.87.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $48,598.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,140.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $12,748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245,437 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,355.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,625,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $31,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,186 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 261.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,423,232 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Halliburton by 30.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,762,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $45,335,000 after purchasing an additional 885,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 190.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,298,903 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after purchasing an additional 851,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

