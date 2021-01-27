Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Trading Down 5.1%

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)’s share price dropped 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.23 and last traded at $17.28. Approximately 16,048,155 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 12,840,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.
HAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.87.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.
In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $48,598.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,140.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $12,748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245,437 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,355.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,625,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $31,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,186 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 261.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,423,232 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Halliburton by 30.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,762,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $45,335,000 after purchasing an additional 885,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 190.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,298,903 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after purchasing an additional 851,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.
Halliburton Company Profile (NYSE:HAL)
Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.
