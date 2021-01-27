Hamlin Capital Management LLC Has $55.50 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 55,910 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 2.6% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $55,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,863,000 after buying an additional 470,651 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,635,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,842,749,000 after buying an additional 47,961 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,556,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,862,000 after buying an additional 165,158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,006,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,667,929,000 after buying an additional 41,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,242,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $900,411,000 after buying an additional 69,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $282.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.79. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $304.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

