Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $5.86 Million Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Rollins were worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 62.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 86,010 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 6.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the second quarter worth $1,000,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 5.4% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,304,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,873,000 after buying an additional 118,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

ROL opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.11 and a beta of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $583.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.