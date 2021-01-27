Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.98

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and traded as high as $18.56. Hang Seng Bank shares last traded at $18.44, with a volume of 2,389 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on HSNGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hang Seng Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hang Seng Bank in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Hang Seng Bank alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.60.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.