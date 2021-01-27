Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Up 5.5%

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.20 and last traded at $12.75. 493,464 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 202,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAFC. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hanmi Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.35.
In other news, Director John J. Ahn bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $36,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,983.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 19,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hanmi Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAFC)
Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
