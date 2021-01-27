Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Up 5.5%

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.20 and last traded at $12.75. 493,464 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 202,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAFC. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hanmi Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%. Research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Ahn bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $36,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,983.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 19,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

