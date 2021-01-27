Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) PT Set at €101.71 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) has been given a €101.71 ($119.66) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.59% from the company’s current price.

HLAG has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €65.41 ($76.96).

ETR:HLAG opened at €106.60 ($125.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €93.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of €62.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 1-year high of €186.60 ($219.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.68.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

