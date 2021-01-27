Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP)’s stock price traded down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.94. 718,518 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,816,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Happiness Biotech Group stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) by 1,186.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,053 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Happiness Biotech Group worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products.

