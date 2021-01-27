Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 22,000 Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BE. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $32,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,581.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 977,686 shares of company stock worth $24,016,969. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 3.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.65. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.93 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

