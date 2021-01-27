Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys Shares of 21,400 Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,400 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.15% of Piedmont Lithium as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLL opened at $60.56 on Wednesday. Piedmont Lithium Limited has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $63.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average is $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $842.21 million, a P/E ratio of -89.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLL shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

