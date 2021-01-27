Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 2,987 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2,900.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the third quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $199.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $211.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.88 and its 200 day moving average is $174.07.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.97.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

