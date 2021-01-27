Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases New Stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.12% of The Lovesac as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 512.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 7.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 56.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 325,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $12,707,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 6,816 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $283,886.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,735.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 859,197 shares of company stock valued at $36,598,021. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac stock opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $844.27 million, a PE ratio of -442.31, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.17. The Lovesac Company has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $61.46.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $1.04. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

The Lovesac Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.