Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,706 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $681,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total transaction of $1,014,433.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $285,735.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,873 shares of company stock valued at $124,480,122 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

WDAY opened at $235.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.99 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $259.01.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.00.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.